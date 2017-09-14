Nicki Minaj Suffers An Embarrassing Nip Slip

Related Stories She is no stranger when it comes to daringly flaunting her ample bust.



But Nicki Minaj, 34, appeared to suffer from a rather awkward wardrobe malfunction as she stepped out for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, joining Emily Ratajkowski on the front row at the Marc Jacobs showcase.









Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.