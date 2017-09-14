Nas and Nicki Minaj Step Out as a Couple for His Birthday Bash

Related Stories Nas and Nicki Minaj are still stronger and many people are happy for them.



Last night, a new video surfaced showing the duo at a special birthday bash thrown for the male rap legend. And from the clip, Nas is seen holding Nicki closely to his side, both of them dancing to the birthday song blaring from the speaker as a waiter arrived with his cake.



This heartwarming clip has stirred reactions from their fan base.



Recall that days after their viral loved-up photo broke the internet in May, Nicki Minaj admitted to being in a relationship with the legendary rapper. Speaking with Elle DeGeneres, the Pinkprint rapper revealed that they are doing sleepovers now, though she was still celibate since her breakup with Meek.