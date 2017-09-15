LONDON: At least 20 People Including Children Injured in Tube Terror Attack

Related Stories Police are today hunting for the 'bucket bomber' who tried blow up a rush hour Tube train amid claims that he is armed with knives and may have left other devices.



The crude device could have killed dozens but failed to properly detonate and sent a 'wall of fire' through the carriage injuring at least 18 people including a ten-year-old boy.



Terrified passengers 'ran for their lives' and were seen covered in blood with scorched hands, legs, faces and hair after the incident at Parsons Green station in west London at 8.20am.

