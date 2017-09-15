Trump Demands Apology From ESPN After TV Host Call Him ‘White Supremacist’ And 'Bigot'

Related Stories President Donald Trump is calling on ESPN to apologize days after one of the sports network’s anchors called him a “white supremacist” and “bigot.”



ESPN said Thursday it had accepted the apology of its “SportsCenter” host Jemele Hill for her tweets about Trump Monday. Hill said Thursday she was sorry for causing her employer trouble.

