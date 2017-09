Related Stories Serena Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian two weeks ago.



And the newborn is already taking after her gold medal mother and her strong style.



On Friday, the tennis champ shared a photo of her newborn baby donning a sassy onesie that read 'Smart and Strong like my mom' along with the silly caption 'Biceps.'





















Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.