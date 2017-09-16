Egypt Court Upholds Ex-President Morsi's Life Sentence

Related Stories An Egyptian court has upheld a life sentence for ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi on charges of harming national security by leaking secret state documents to Qatar while he was in office.



Morsi, democratically elected after Egypt's 2011 revolution, was removed from his position in mid-2013 by a coup led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the army chief of the time.

