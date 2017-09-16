Deaf Community Outraged After a Sign Language Interpreter Signed Nonsense

Related Stories On Sept. 8, an interpreter for the deaf signed a variety of unrelated words while trying to translate a Hurricane Irma evacuation message to hearing impaired residents of Manatee County, Florida.



County leaders told WFLA they were “in a pinch” and needed to find a sign language interpreter fast, so they turned to Marshall Greene, a lifeguard for the county’s marine rescue unit, who had a deaf older brother.

