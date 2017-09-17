Arsenal Fans Blast Wenger For Sanchez Benching

Related Stories Arsene Wenger has decided to start the match against Chelsea without the Chile attacker and Mesut Ozil, prompting outrage on social media



If Arsene Wenger wanted to invite more pressure on himself ahead of Arsenal’s London derby showdown with Chelsea, he certainly has succeeded.

Read Full Story .... Goal.com >>> :







Source: Goal.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.