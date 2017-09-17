Manchester United Pummel Everton

Related Stories United pinned back Everton in the opening stages, and Antonio Valencia's superb volley gave them an early lead.



Wayne Rooney, returning to Old Trafford for his first competitive game since rejoining Everton, missed a tempting chance, and his United replacement Romelu Lukaku missed an even better one of his own.

Read Full Story .... eurosport >>> :







Source: Eurosport Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.