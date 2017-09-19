Horse Sliced In Half As Hurricane Maria Hits Caribbean Island

Related Stories Hurricane Maria has unleashed its fury on the Caribbean island of Dominica, destroying the Prime Minister's residence and forcing him to be rescued.



Roosevelt Skerrit, who has led the country since 2004, updated his citizens on Facebook as the hurricane ripped the roof from his home.



The 44-year-old said he was at the 'complete mercy of the hurricane' before announcing that he had been rescued.



But he later warned Dominica has lost 'all what money can buy' after Maria intensified into a 'potentially catastrophic' category five storm moving towards British overseas territories already battered by Irma.

