Rapper Azealia Banks Poses Completely Nude

Related Stories Azealia Banks posed completely nude, with her modesty preserved by nothing more than flecks of gold body paint on Monday.



But rather than be impressed by her shapely figure, fans instead flocked to compare her to Tokyo Toni - the mother of reality star Blac Chyna.



At 45-years-of-age, Tokyo is 19 years the rapper's senior and is unlikely to have been her inspiration for the raunchy photo.







Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.