I Was 'Trained' To 'Sexually Please' R. Kelly When I Was 16

Related Stories A woman who claims she had underage sex with R. Kelly after meeting him outside his 2008 child pornography trial in Chicago, says she was 'trained' to please him.



In a disturbing interview, Jerhonda Pace, said she was just 16-years-old when she was invited on the singer's tour bus and found the singer naked with another woman, who Pace says was there to show her how to 'please' Kelly.



'I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I'm looking like, 'OK, what is this?' Pace said in a new interview on The Real.



