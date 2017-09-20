Kim Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Rihanna's Design...

Related Stories Twitter users have accused Kim Kardashian of stealing Rihanna's shoe design, after she released images of her new fluffy sliders in her kidswear line.



The 36-year-old reality star has launched The Kids Supply x AKID collaboration to design the footwear, which has now been deemed remarkably similar to the hitmaker's styles from her Fenty x Puma.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.