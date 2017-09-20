Photos: Kevin Hart Takes His Pregnant Wife Eniko Out To Lunch After He Was Caught Cheating Amid Sextape Scandal

Related Stories American comedian, Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife has been spotted together for the first time since his sex tape scandal.



Kevin was filmed cavorting with a woman in grainy footage – He has since apologized to his wife after receiving demands for $10million from an unnamed extortionist who is now being hunted by the FBI.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: gossipmillnigeria.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.