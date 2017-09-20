Anger As Brazilian Judge Backs Anti-Gay 'Therapy'

|
|
|
|
|
Brazilian activists and celebrities have condemned a court ruling that approves a "cure" for gay people.
Waldemar de Carvalho, a federal judge in the capital Brasilia, backed a psychologist who had her licence revoked for offering so-called "conversion therapy".
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
HERE >>>
:
|Source: BBC
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|