 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201709   >   Giselle Yazji Told Them She Was Hugo Chavez’s Ex-Wife And Worked In The White House...





Giselle Yazji Told Them She Was Hugo Chavez’s Ex-Wife And Worked In The White House...
 
<< Prev  |  
 
21-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
The irresistibly charming woman in Apartment 713 can hold forth for hours with tales of her luxe life among the intercontinental elite, neighbors say.

Madame Giselle, as some call her, is forever boasting of being the secret wife of Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, even saying she facilitated the first phone call between the Middle Eastern leader and President Trump, according to two of her neighbors in an upscale high-rise building just beyond the D.C. border in Chevy Chase, Md. Over homemade Turkish coffee in her lavishly appointed apartment or across the table at pricey restaurants, the neighbors say, she has shared in a confiding tone that she occupies a prime White House office next to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.
 
 

Read Full Story .... www.washingtonpost.com >>> :   



 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 