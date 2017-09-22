Kim: 'Deranged' Trump Will Pay For UN Speech

Related Stories Kim Jong-un has said remarks by "deranged" US President Donald Trump have convinced him he is right to develop weapons for North Korea.



In an unprecedented personal statement, via state media, Mr Kim said Mr Trump would "pay dearly" for his recent speech to the UN.

