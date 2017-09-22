North Korea Threatens To Test Hydrogen Bomb

Related Stories North Korea says it may test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy the country, whose leader responded by promising to make a "mentally deranged" Trump pay dearly for his threats.



Speaking in New York City on Friday, Ri Yong-ho, North Korea's foreign minister, said his country could consider a hydrogen bomb test on an unprecedented scale on the Pacific Ocean, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

