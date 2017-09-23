 

Kim Kardashian's Younger Sister Pregnant
 
23-Sep-2017  
Kylie Jenner has been pictured for the first time since it has been reported that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. 



The 20-year-old reality star and her rapper boyfriend are said to have broken the happy news to friends earlier this month, with multiple outlets are reporting that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is expecting her first child.


Masking her famous figure, she sported a loose-fitting black T-shirt with red cargo pants as she appeared worlds away from the scanty attire for which she has become known - undoubtedly sparking further speculation of her baby news.
 
 

