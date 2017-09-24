US Bombers Stage North Korea Show Of Force

Related Stories US bombers have flown close to North Korea's east coast to demonstrate the military options available to defeat any threat, the Pentagon has said.



It said the flight was the farthest north of the demilitarised zone between the Koreas that any US fighter jet or bomber had flown in the 21st Century.

