Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Facing Crisis

Related Stories Puerto Rico is facing a growing crisis in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which has knocked out water, electricity, and telephone services.



The entire population is still without power and engineers say it could take months to be restored. A dam remains in danger of collapsing.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.