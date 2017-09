Related Stories It took more than a year, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance together as a couple — even if they were separated by a couple rows.



The Suits star, 36, star showed her support for the royal, 33, at his Invictus Games in Toronto, which runs from Saturday through Sept. 30.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.