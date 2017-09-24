Six Injured In East London 'Acid Attack'

Related Stories Six people have been injured in Stratford, east London, in a reported acid attack.



Police were called to Stratford Centre, opposite Westfield, just before 20:00 BST, following an "altercation" between two groups of males where a noxious substance was thrown.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.