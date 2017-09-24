Melania Trump Wore A $1,380 Shirt To Harvest Vegetables From The White House Garden

library image Related Stories On Friday, Melania Trump held her first event in the White House garden — and she wore a $1,380 shirt while doing it.



“So it appears @FLOTUS wore this $1,380 @Balmain plaid shirt to today’s garden event,” wrote CNN reporter Kate Bennett on Twitter alongside a photo of Trump at the event and a screenshot of the shirt taken from NET-A-PORTER.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.