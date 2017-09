Eniko does genuinely believe Kevin loves her and regrets the poor decisions he’s made. His public apology and admission of guilt went a long way to making things right.

But there’s still a long way to go. He’s going to have to rebuild the trust because it was pretty much shattered. She wants all his passwords and the right to look at his phone anytime. Now, it’s on him to prove to her that she can trust him,” a source close to Eniko revealed.