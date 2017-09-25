Gunman Opens Fire In Nashville Church; 1 Dead, 7 Hurt

Related Stories A masked gunman opened fire at a Nashville church, walking silently down the aisle as he shot unsuspecting congregants. At least one person was killed and seven others wounded.



An usher confronted the shooter, who apparently shot himself in the struggle on Sunday before he was arrested, police said.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>> :







Source: Aljazeera Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.