Why Bill Cosby Warned Steve Harvey To Stay Away From Him Me’ During Rape Trial

Related Stories *Steve Harvey says that while he and Bill Cosby have not spoken in quite some time, he’s still close with the disgraced comedian because “When I’m your friend, I’m your friend.”



Adding, “And Bill Cosby helped my sons at Morehouse (College), and he taught me how to do this business,” Harvey told The Hollywood Reporter. “He didn’t even know me and he taught me how to do this business.”



Harvey also revealed that he reached out to Cosby amid his battle against a slew of sexual assault allegations, but was warned to STAY AWAY so that he wouldn’t be dragged down with the Cosby circus.