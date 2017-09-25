Usain Bolt Parties In Style On Yacht With Girlfriend

Related Stories Usain Bolt has been making the most of life after hanging up his sprinting spikes, and has this week taken to crystal clear waters to party with girlfriend Kasi Bennett and friends.



The Olympic legend was seen on social media enjoying the high life, boarding a luxury yacht named 'The Dominator' in an exotic destination and taking to the seas.



Taking to Instagram Bennett shared a series of clips of herself and Bolt, showing their journey to the vessel before exhibiting an array of dance moves.





Read Full Story .... www.dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.