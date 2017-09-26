Woman At The Center Of Actor Kevin Hart Sex Tape Scandal Reveals More Details

Related Stories The woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex tape scandal has revealed that she slept with the married Hollywood star three times during a three day blow-out in Las Vegas in August- and he didn't mention his wife once.



In a sensational interview with DailyMailTV, Montia Sabbag tells all about the trip and the ensuing sextortion plot, which saw cheating Hart publicly apologize to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his two children for a 'bad error in judgment.'



And the 26-year-old exclusively reveals for the first time that the sex tape was filmed during the day when Hart was sober, not when he was drunk late at night.