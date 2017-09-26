Egyptian Lawyer Arrested For Middle-Finger Gesture

Related Stories An Egyptian court has sentenced the former presidential candidate and human rights lawyer, Khaled Ali, to three months in prison for publicly performing a middle-finger gesture, privately owned Al-Youm al-Sabi has reported.



Mr Ali, who recently spearheaded a case challenging the government's islands deal with Saudi Arabia, was detained for making the "obscene hand gesture" during a demonstration outside the State Council headquarters in January, according to his lawyer.

