Tweeters Tear Into Donald Trump For 'Blaming' Puerto Rico Over Maria Devastation

Related Stories Twitter users are accusing President Donald Trump of blaming Puerto Rico for the humanitarian crisis unfolding there in the wake of Hurricane Maria.



Instead of urging his followers to donate to Puerto Ricans in need, Trump decided to use the microblogging service on Monday night to comment on the island’s debt and infrastructure problems.

Read Full Story .... yahoo >>> :







Source: yahoo Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.