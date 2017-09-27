Another Kardashian Preggers...

|
Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby.
The reality star, 33, is said to be 'four months along' with the 26-year-old basketball player's second child, with multiple sources confirming the happy news to UsWeekly, People and TMZ.
Khloe's reported pregnancy makes her the third member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to be expecting a child; younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is said to be expecting rapper Travis Scott's baby.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 36, and rapper husband Kanye West, 40, are said to be expecting a baby girl via surrogate in January.
