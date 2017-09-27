Pregnant Julia Stiles Marries Fiancé Preston

Related Stories Julia Stiles has married fiance Preston J. Cook.



The pregnant actress, 36, surprised fans with the news on Tuesday, which she revealed by posting a close-up picture of her new husband's hands cradling her growing bump, clad in a white wedding dress.











