Related Stories Michy Batshuayi planted the ball in the net and the next thing anyone in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium knew, the Atletico Madrid club anthem was emerging through the speakers and it was time to go home.



Yes, that late. Yes, that much of a killer. This was a huge victory for Chelsea, a milestone for English football, too. No English club had won away to Atletico Madrid, and their coach Diego Simeone had been unbeaten by the English.

