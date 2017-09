Related Stories CHILLING images have emerged showing inside a Russian "cannibal family's" house of horrors where they allegedly killed and ate 30 people.



Dmitry Baksheev, 35, and his wife Natalia, 42, are accused of serving a stuffed and decorated human head as dinner and pickling human remains in jars after luring their victims from dating sites.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.