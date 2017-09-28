Forbes Highest Paid Hip Hop Artists Of 2017 List Is OUT

Related Stories Get that money!



Every year, we wait to see who tops the list of richest hip hop artists. The list hasn't moved very much the last couple of years, but things are starting to change just a bit as each artist continues to build their business portfolio.



Continuing his dominance, Diddy tops the list my earning $130 million in the past year. Part of this comes from selling a piece of Sean Jean, and the popular Bad Boy Records Reunion Tour which helped generate enough money to take the top spot once again.

Read Full Story .... hot97.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.