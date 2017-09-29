Rihanna Calls For President Trump To Step Up...

Related Stories Rihanna has never been afraid to make a statement, and isn't one to shy away from a fight - even with the President of the United States.



The 29-year-old chart-topper took to Twitter to demand that Donald Trump start to focus his energies on the devastation in Puerto Rico, imploring him to 'not let his people die like this' after Hurricane Maria tore through the island that is home to 3.4million Americans, most of whom remain without power or drinking water.



On Thursday morning, the singer shared an image of the New York Daily News's front page, which called the situation an 'American Tragedy', and read 'No food, no water, no power, no medical care for the dying... Puerto Rico needs more help, Mr. President!'