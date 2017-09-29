Eighteen (18) Yr-old Student Publicly Proposes Marriage To His 16-Yr-Old Girlfriend...School Suspends Them

Related Stories Two high school pupils' excitement at a marriage proposal on the school grounds captured on video has been cut short.



Mduduzi Tlou, 18, proposed to his 16-year-old girlfriend (whose name is withheld because she is underage) at Tholulwazi Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, last week, with the video going viral on social media.



But a few hours after the two got "engaged" in front of cheering fellow pupils, the school confiscated a R2000 ring Tlou had bought for his girlfriend and suspended both pupils.



The pupils yesterday appeared before a school disciplinary hearing.



Tlou told Sowetan that they had been dating for eight months. He said he wanted to marry her because she had "changed" his life.

Read Full Story .... www.sowetanlive.co.za >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.