60-Yr-Old Man Forces 11-Yr-Old Girl To Have Sex With A Dog

Related Stories A paedophile is on the run from hospital after being found guilty of subjecting a girl to a 14-year campaign of abuse that saw her forced to have sex with a dog.



David Hart, 60, had attended his trial at Swansea Crown Court which began last week after he was charged with 16 offences including 12 counts of rape. But he failed to turn up to court on the day the jury were due to be sent out after he had been admitted to Morriston Hospital in the city that morning.

