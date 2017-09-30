Barack Obama Joins Prince Harry For Invictus Surprise

Related Stories Barack Obama has joined Prince Harry to spring a surprise on the penultimate day of the Invictus Games in Toronto.



The former US president and the prince visited the US wheelchair basketball team, all former US service personnel, just before their match against France.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.