Safety Barrier Collapses At Football Match In France Leaving 20 Injured As The Game Is Called Off

Related Stories At least 18 people have been injured and three are in a serious condition after a barrier collapsed at a top-flight French football match.



Injured fans have been rushed away from the 12,000-capacity Stade de la Licorne stadium in Amiens by ambulance after people plummeted several feet from the stand down onto the pitch level.



Fans in the away stand were celebrating Fode Ballo-Toure's opener in the 15th minute when the stand collapsed.





