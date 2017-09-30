The Exodus Begins In Puerto Rico

Related Stories

Thousands of tourists and residents who have been stranded in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastated the island nation were evacuated on cruise ships headed towards Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.



Snaking queues formed at the harbor in San Juan ahead of Royal Caribbean International's Adventure of the Seas departure.



On Thursday, 1,700 people evacuees were picked up from San Juan to board the ship. It will now move on to St Croix and St Thomas to pick up another 2,000 before making its way to Florida.





