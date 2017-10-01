Puerto Rico Mayor: Trump 'Killing Us With Inefficiency'

Related Stories San Juan's mayor has accused US President Donald Trump and his administration of failing in its relief efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes Maria and Jose, saying the White House is "killing us with inefficiency".



Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz implored Trump on Friday to "make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives", while the president asserted US officials and emergency personnel are working all-out against daunting odds, with "incredible" results.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>> :







Source: Aljazeera Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.