Canada Police Investigate 'Terrorism' Attack

Related Stories An attack on a police officer outside a football game and a high-speed chase that injured four people in the western city of Edmonton are being investigated as acts of 'terrorism', Canadian police said on Sunday.



The chaos began outside a Canadian Football League game on Saturday night when police say a white Chevrolet Malibu rammed a traffic-control barricade and sent an officer flying five metres into the air.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>> :







Source: Aljazeera Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.