Killed In The Las Vegas Massacre: The First Of 59 Dead - Photos

The first shooting victims have been identified after 59 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday in what has become the deadliest mass shooting in American history.



Sonny Melton, 29, Denise Salmon Burditus, 50, Lisa Romero, Jordan McIldoon, 23, Jessica Klymchuk, 28, Jenny Parks, Susan Smith, 53, and Adrian Murfitt, 35, all lost their lives when 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock of nearby Mesquite, Nevada began shooting from his hotel room across the street at the Mandalay Bay Casino.



John Phippen, Rhonda LeRocque, Dana Gardner, Quinton Robbins, 20, Bailey Schweitzer, Angie Gomez, and Carrie Barnette were killed in the mass shooting.

