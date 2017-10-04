Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Met By FBI As She Returns To The US

Photos of Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock - seen in Manila (Philippines) in 2013 with relatives of his girlfriend, Marilou Danley; Marilou is believed to be in the purple top Related Stories This is the moment the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people and wounded 527 others over the weekend, was met by federal investigators after landing at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday.



Marilou Danley, who authorities described as a 'person of interest' following Sunday's shooting spree, arrived in the US at 7.17pm PST after a flight from the Philippines. She was seen being wheeled through LAX in a wheelchair in footage obtained by NBC News.

