Donald Trump Throws Paper Towels at Hurricane Maria Survivors

Related Stories President Donald Trump tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd while visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday.



The 71-year-old commander in chief was in Gauynabo, Puerto Rico, visiting hurricane survivors at a church when the moment was captured on camera. He also distributed food products, like brown rice.

