See Barack Obama Crash His Wife’s Conference with Gushy Anniversary Tribute

Related Stories Barack Obama sure knows how to make a grand gesture.



The former president sent wife Michelle Obama a sweet video message on their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, surprising her during her talk with Shonda Rhimes at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.