I Had To BUY My Teenage Daughter After Finding Her Being Advertised For Sex On A Website - A Mother Recounts

Related Stories A mother described the chilling moment she found an online advertisement offering sex with her 13-year-old daughter on a classifieds website.



Kubiiki Pride, from Atlanta, Georgia, found her daughter, identified as MA, on the escorts section of Backpage.com nine months after she disappeared.



The girl, whose story was told in the documentary I Am Jane Doe, sneaked out of the house one night to go to an end-of-school party, but ended up being taken by a female trafficker, thinking the woman was going to help bring her home. The documentary was released earlier this year and is available on Netflix.



After 270 days, Pride started looking online and said she was scrolling through Backpage.com when she came across her daughter's ad.



