Manager At McDonald’s Busted For Selling Cocaine With Meals

Related Stories A McDonald's manager was arrested early Wednesday after he was caught serving customers a side of cocaine with their burgers and fries.



Frank Guerrero, 26, was captured by authorities after they received a tip on the suspicious matter and sent an undercover cop to the fast food joint located on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview, Bronx.



Authorities said Guerrero sold eight quantities of the drug to the undercover cop, including $10,900 worth of cocaine in one instance and 100 grams of crack cocaine worth up to $6,520 in another, according to ABC 7 New York.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.